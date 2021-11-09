Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JWEL. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.97.

JWEL opened at C$39.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.89. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$32.08 and a 52-week high of C$43.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 36.24.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

