Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.98

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 125720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Several analysts have commented on PFS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 22.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 178,529 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 167,913 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

