Analyzing GSI Technology (GSIT) and Its Rivals

GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) is one of 157 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GSI Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GSI Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 GSI Technology Competitors 2189 8740 16162 660 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 3.25%. Given GSI Technology’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GSI Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -61.13% -25.07% -21.58% GSI Technology Competitors -8.60% 4.51% 2.49%

Volatility and Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million -$21.50 million -7.32 GSI Technology Competitors $3.31 billion $574.33 million 26.18

GSI Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GSI Technology rivals beat GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

