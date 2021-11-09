First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.01

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 338041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 217,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

