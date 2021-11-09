Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.44.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.10 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

