Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

ATRS opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $54,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.