Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) PT Raised to $19.00

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vonage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.22.

VG stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -171.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

