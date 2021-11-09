Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) PT Raised to $19.00

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vonage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.22.
VG stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -171.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.58.
In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
