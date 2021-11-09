Piper Sandler Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $197.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.72.

EXPE opened at $188.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,936 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

