Oppenheimer Weighs in on Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Apollo Global Management in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,828,874 shares of company stock valued at $114,951,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

