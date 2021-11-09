Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.80

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.80 and last traded at $147.81, with a volume of 145926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.49.

WD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,431,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,436,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

