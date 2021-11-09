iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.45

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.45 and last traded at $120.32, with a volume of 3404048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.67.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $4,015,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.