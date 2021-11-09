ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce earnings of $4.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.15. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,880%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $13.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $14.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $14.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

A number of analysts recently commented on MT shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

