SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.72

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.72 and last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 1554701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

