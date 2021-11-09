NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.
Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.20.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NextCure
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
See Also: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.