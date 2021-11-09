NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.20.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

