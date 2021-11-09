Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marriott International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Marriott International stock opened at $168.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.27. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $171.68.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

