GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of GCM Grosvenor at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

