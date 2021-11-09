One Stop Systems (OSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSS opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.98.

OSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,776 shares of company stock worth $475,350. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of One Stop Systems worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

