Royal Bank of Canada Increases Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $75.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

FOCS stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

