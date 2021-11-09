Orbit Garant Drilling (OGD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.
OGD opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. Orbit Garant Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.77 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83.
Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile
