Orbit Garant Drilling (OGD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

OGD opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. Orbit Garant Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.77 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

