Wedbush Weighs in on Playtika Holding Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Playtika in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLTK. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.00. Playtika has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $307,955,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $112,241,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $89,268,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Playtika by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after buying an additional 1,937,431 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.