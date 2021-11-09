Premium Brands Holdings Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.29.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$136.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$94.56 and a 12 month high of C$137.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.93%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.