GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy reported third-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues rose year over year. Revenue growth was driven by solid demand for products across all segments. Launch of an OmniCommerce solution for Websites + Marketing, and a new feature in the Hub by GoDaddy Pro named Invoicing and Payments, remained tailwinds. Higher subscriptions to Websites + Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements, strong renewals & registrations, expansion of GoDaddy Registry along with strength in GoCentral remain key catalysts. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, global supply chain conditions which are impacting the company’s technology hardware, remain risks. Also, mounting expenses owing to growing investments in technology & development are headwinds.”

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 592.64% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $197,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.