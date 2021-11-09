Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Set at $27.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOLD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.48 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

