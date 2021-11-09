Needham & Company LLC Lowers nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $35.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LASR. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

