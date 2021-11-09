Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRBZF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.33.

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $109.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. Premium Brands has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

