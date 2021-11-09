Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

CAKE stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.