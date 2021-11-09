Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report $1.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 million and the lowest is $870,000.00. Trevena reported sales of $3.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $3.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRVN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

