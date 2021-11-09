Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.62.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $191.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,366.69 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $119.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $1,330,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,541,593 shares of company stock valued at $374,088,486 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

