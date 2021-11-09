SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.89

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and traded as high as $59.74. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 22,783 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

