Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.68

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.24. Winland shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 2,160 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

About Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX)

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

