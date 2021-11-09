Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report $104.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the highest is $152.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $332.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $460.17 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $554.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Black Stone Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

BSM stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $12.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.30%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.