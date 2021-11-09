Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $812.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of BLMN opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

