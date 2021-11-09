Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ANIOY stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

