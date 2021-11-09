Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of KMERF stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $41.10.
Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile
