Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KMERF stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $41.10.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

