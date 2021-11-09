Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $8.18 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

