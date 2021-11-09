Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.
OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $8.18 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
