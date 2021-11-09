Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.94 million. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HIMS opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

