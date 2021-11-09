Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.94 million. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HIMS opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

