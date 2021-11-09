Berkshire Grey (BGRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Berkshire Grey to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

