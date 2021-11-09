Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $304.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.73. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

