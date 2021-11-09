Pure Cycle (PCYO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PCYO opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $375.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pure Cycle stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pure Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

