Points International (PTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.62 million.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of TSE:PTS opened at C$21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Points International has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$23.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.25. The firm has a market cap of C$326.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Points International to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.