Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.81.

ABNB stock opened at $200.32 on Friday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

