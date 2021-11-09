Barclays Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $20.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATUS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.43.

Altice USA stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

