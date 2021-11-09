Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.25.

PTON stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 76.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

