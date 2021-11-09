Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VG. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Get Vonage alerts:

NASDAQ:VG opened at $17.13 on Friday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.30, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.