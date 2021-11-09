Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $45.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $37.79. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $15.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $92.26 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,669.85.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,639.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,414.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,308.80. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.