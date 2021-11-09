Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atreca in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($2.94) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.93). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Atreca stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.12. Atreca has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

