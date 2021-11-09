Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.22. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.