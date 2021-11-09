Comparing Astrotech (ASTC) and Its Peers

Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is one of 41 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Astrotech to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Astrotech has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrotech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $330,000.00 -$7.60 million -1.32 Astrotech Competitors $1.12 billion $317.27 million -12.29

Astrotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech. Astrotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -2,276.35% -28.45% -24.10% Astrotech Competitors -134.29% 16.67% -5.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Astrotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrotech Competitors 258 1217 1738 52 2.49

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Astrotech’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astrotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Astrotech competitors beat Astrotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

