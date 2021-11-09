Citigroup Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $120.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.60.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 228,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 59.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 612,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after buying an additional 227,094 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.